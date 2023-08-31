Trump Deposition: I Was Too Busy as President to Commit Fraud

The civil fraud suit against former President Trump brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James is set to head to trial in October, and now the transcript from his April deposition in that case is revealing what Trump said during his seven-hour interview by James' team. The New York Times describes his remarks as a "series of meandering non sequiturs, political digressions, and self-aggrandizing defenses," in which he "barely [allowed] lawyers to get a word in." Among his claims: that he was too busy being president to commit fraud via his Trump Organization. "I was very busy," he said. "I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives." James' office accuses Trump of overinflating his net worth by billions of dollars. More excerpts from the nearly 500-page transcript, unsealed Wednesday, per the Times, Insider, and Axios: