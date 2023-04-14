Donald Trump's Deposition Day Lasted 8 Hours

Donald Trump was deposed at New York Attorney General Letitia James' office Thursday, and while it's not clear exactly how long questioning lasted, he was at the office for more than eight hours. New York state law sets the maximum length of a deposition at seven hours, and a typical deposition day includes several breaks, CBS News reports. This was Trump's second deposition in the civil lawsuit the AG has filed against him and his children regarding alleged real estate business fraud, NBC News reports. While it's not clear what Trump was asked, a spokesperson for James' office said he spoke a lot (as he had indicated he would do, unlike his first deposition).

Trump's attorney had released a statement Thursday morning saying the former POTUS was "not only willing but also eager to testify. He remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal, and he looks forward to educating the Attorney General about the immense success of his multi-billion dollar company." Trump himself had, on Truth Social, slammed the various investigations into him as "election interference" and specifically called James' lawsuit "another unjust & ridiculous persecution of The 45th President of the United States." The judge in the case is so far still set on Oct. 2 as the trial start date. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)