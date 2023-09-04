A Jonas Brother Marriage Headed for Splitsville?

The Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas marriage seems to be proceeding swimmingly , but the union of another member of the Jonas Brothers seems to be in murky waters. Sources tell TMZ that Joe Jonas, the middle brother of the pop group, has had his team consult with at least two divorce attorneys in the Los Angeles area and is "on the cusp" of filing to end his marriage to Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, 27, with whom he shares two children. A source tells People that Jonas, 34, has actually retained one of those lawyers, though reps for Jonas and Turner haven't yet confirmed any of these developments.

There's a bit of mixed messaging going on, too, for those trying to read between the lines. TMZ has a photo of Jonas without his wedding ring a few weeks ago in New York City. But the outlet also reports that at the Sunday night Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, the ring appeared to be back on. And in a weekend Instagram post featuring the brothers, Jonas also sported his wedding ring, or a ring that looked like it on his ring finger.

Turner's last Instagram post, meanwhile, was from Aug. 14, showing her kissing her husband's hand as they walked along a city street, apparently in New York. The couple first "met" in 2016, when Jonas sent Turner a private message on Instagram, and they were engaged by 2017 and married in May 2019. The pair welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020, then a second daughter, whose name hasn't been publicized, in July 2022. (Read more Joe Jonas stories.)