SpaceX Was at Work Overnight

4 astronauts splash down off Florida in 'spectacular' middle-of-night capsule landing
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 4, 2023 5:49 AM CDT
SpaceX Put on an Overnight Show
A SpaceX capsule, slowed by parachutes, approaches the surface of the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, as it returns to Earth with NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, UAE astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi, NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev.   (NASA via AP)

Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station, reports the AP, with their SpaceX capsule parachuting into the Atlantic off the Florida coast. Returning were NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren "Woody" Hoburg, Russia's Andrei Fedyaev, and the United Arab Emirates' Sultan al-Neyadi, the first person from the Arab world to spend an extended time in orbit. Before departing the space station, they said they were craving hot showers, steaming cups of coffee, and the ocean air since arriving in March.

Their homecoming was delayed a day because of poor weather at the splashdown locations, but in the end, provided a spectacular middle-of-the-night show as the capsule streaked through the sky over Cape Canaveral toward a splashdown near Jacksonville. The astronauts said it was incredible to be back. "You've got a roomful of happy people here," SpaceX Mission Control radioed. SpaceX launched their replacements over a week ago. Another crew switch will occur later this month with the long-awaited homecoming of two Russians and one American who have been up there an entire year. Their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule leaked all of its coolant and a new craft had to be launched. Between crew swaps, the space station is home to seven astronauts.

(Read more SpaceX stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X