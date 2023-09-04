Woman Accused of Sexually Abusing Her Son's Twin Friends

A 37-year-old Virginia woman is accused of sexually abusing the underage twin brothers who lived across the street from her over an eight-month period. Ashleigh Watts was arrested following an anonymous tip and faces three counts of indecency with a minor, WAVY reports. The 15-year-old boys were friends with Watts' similarly-aged son, and according to court documents, both Watts' husband and one of the boys' parents told police the two families were once such good friends that they had an "open door policy" and would often come and go between one another's houses, Law & Crime reports. In February of this year, according to the criminal complaint, Watts' husband came home around 2am to find his wife topless on the couch with one of the twins.

The boy was pretending to be asleep and he told his parents he had gone over to the house to smoke pot and fallen asleep, police say, but later admitted to his father and another neighbor that he and Watts had allegedly been in a sexual relationship since June 2022, and that Watts said she would marry him when he turned 17. After the relationship was discovered, police say that twin ran away from home in July and was found hiding in Watts' bedroom three weeks later. His brother alleges Watts also touched him inappropriately and gave him pairs of her underwear despite him telling her to stop, People reports. (Read more Virginia stories.)