Linda Evangelista Reveals She's Had Cancer Twice Since 2018

Supermodel talks to 'Wall Street Journal Magazine'
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 6, 2023 1:30 AM CDT
Linda Evangelista Reveals She's Had Cancer 2 Times in 5 Years
Model Linda Evangelista attends a CHANEL Fine Jewelry dinner to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the "Bijoux de Diamants" collection, originally created by Gabrielle Chanel in 1932, on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2012 in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Amid Linda Evangelista's highly publicized struggles with a bad reaction to the CoolSculpting fat freezing procedure, the supermodel was also undergoing a much more difficult struggle in private: two cancer diagnoses. In 2018, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she tells the Wall Street Journal Magazine in a wide-ranging interview. That was more than two years after her CoolSculpting experience, which she says was not connected, and she never revealed the diagnosis publicly. She had a bilateral mastectomy, but then, in July 2022, she found a lump on her chest and was ultimately diagnosed with cancer in her pectoral muscle.

After surgery, radiation, and chemo, the 58-year-old was told her prognosis is good. "Not 'great'? Why isn't it great?" she asked her doctor, who told her, she says. "Well, once it's come back, there's a chance." She says she also has "a horrible oncotype score," which represents a person's recurrence risk of cancer: "I know I have one foot in the grave, but I'm totally in celebration mode," she says, noting that the experience has made her appreciate every day. The interview was done in advance of Evangelista's upcoming book with fashion photographer Steven Meisel, with whom she's collaborated for decades. Read the sit-down in full here. (Read more Linda Evangelista stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X