The search for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante entered its seventh day Wednesday, with the community around Chester County Prison, from which he escaped Thursday, on high alert. A Pennsylvania State Police lieutenant said that if his home were around the search area, "even while I was in the house, I would have my doors locked." Police say there were five credible sightings of Cavalcante within the original search radius, which they expanded Tuesday, CNN reports. The search had been focused within a two-mile radius of the prison, but the perimeter was pushed out after Cavalcante was spotted Monday night at Longwood Gardens, a popular botanical garden almost three miles from the prison, just south of the original perimeter.
The gardens will remain closed Wednesday, as will schools in the area. Police say Cavalcante, who was spotted twice on the garden's surveillance cameras within about an hour time frame, looked the same as he did when he escaped but had new items with him including a hooded sweatshirt, a backpack, and a "duffel-sling type pack." In a previous sighting, a homeowner believes he saw Cavalcante in his home Friday night and says he took food when he left. Other homes in the area have been burglarized recently as well. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Cavalcante's arrest, Delaware Online reports. (Authorities have been broadcasting a message from Cavalcante's mom.)