Dodgers Pitcher Accused of Domestic Violence

Major League Baseball has opened an investigation into Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías after he was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, the AP reports. Deputy Maria Lucero, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman, confirmed the felony charge Tuesday. The Department of Public Safety, the arresting agency, has yet to release details of the arrest. Urías did not travel with the Dodgers to Miami, where they open a three-game series against the Marlins on Tuesday night. He was scheduled to make his next start Thursday. "For us, now it's day to day," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. "I don't want to get too far ahead of things."