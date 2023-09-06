Dodgers Pitcher Accused of Domestic Violence

MLB has opened an investigation into Julio Urías
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 6, 2023 3:00 AM CDT
Dodgers Pitcher Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Major League Baseball has opened an investigation into Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías after he was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, the AP reports. Deputy Maria Lucero, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman, confirmed the felony charge Tuesday. The Department of Public Safety, the arresting agency, has yet to release details of the arrest. Urías did not travel with the Dodgers to Miami, where they open a three-game series against the Marlins on Tuesday night. He was scheduled to make his next start Thursday. "For us, now it's day to day," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. "I don't want to get too far ahead of things."

Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released early Monday morning, according to sheriff's department booking records. He is due in court Sept. 27. Corporal injury on a spouse requires a bodily injury being willfully caused by physical force. The 27-year-old Mexican-born pitcher was also arrested in May 2019 for domestic battery. Urías was suspended 20 games by MLB, but he wasn't prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney on the condition he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program. No player has been suspended twice under MLB's joint domestic violence policy since it was established in 2015. (Read more Los Angeles Dodgers stories.)

