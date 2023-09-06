Bob Barker's Cause of Death Revealed

Bob Barker, the longtime host of The Price Is Right, died last month as a result of Alzheimer's disease, according to his death certificate. The document indicates Barker had been living with the disease for "years" but does not go into specifics, People reports. It also cites hypertension (high blood pressure), hypothyroidism, and hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol), and "other significant conditions" as contributing to Barker's death. Barker died Aug. 26, four months shy of his 100th birthday, at his home in the Hollywood Hills. His longtime friend Nancy Burnet said he was "routinely having conversations and participating in bedside exercises" up to two months before his death, per NBC News .

The Price Is Right honored Barker in a primetime tribute on Thursday, which featured "an hour of Barker's greatest accomplishments, his love for his contestants, his animal advocacy and historic moments on the show," per People. Host Drew Carey referred to Barker as a "legend" who spent 35 years hosting The Price is Right and 18 years hosting Truth or Consequences. He was "a radio host before that, and a naval aviator during World War II," Carey noted. Revisiting the word "legend," the host added, "it couldn't be more appropriate when you think about Bob's time on The Price Is Right." He was "the master of the game" and "retired at the top of his game just like all legends should." (Read more Bob Barker stories.)