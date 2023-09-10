Splitting Up in Your Golden Years? A Health Insurance Primer

More than 1 in 3 people who divorce in the United States are age 50 or older, and 1 in 4 are 65 or older, according to a 2022 analysis published in the Journals of Gerontology. Divorcing as you near retirement—or after you've retired—comes with considerations: Are you (or your spouse) losing health insurance? If you're retired but not yet eligible for Medicare, where will you find coverage? How does being an ex-spouse affect your Medicare costs? If you have health insurance through your own employer, not much will change, but if you're on Medicare or your partner's employer policy, you'll have to ask some questions. And you may want to help your ex make the transition, if they're on your policy. Here, some points to consider, per the AP:

Employer benefits: If you're still working, does your employer offer health coverage? If so, divorce is considered a life event that will qualify you to make changes to your benefits, such as enrolling in a health insurance plan. You have 30 days after your other coverage ends to request special plan changes.