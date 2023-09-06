More Bad News for Rubiales Over That Kiss

The coach of the Spanish national women's soccer team is out of a job , but soccer federation president Luis Rubiales still has his despite his very public unwanted kiss. Rubiales has been defiant in refusing to step down after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips in the wake of the team's Women's World Cup victory, and now Hermoso is formally accusing him of sexual assault. As CNN reports, the Spanish star officially filed a legal complaint against Rubiales with prosecutors on Tuesday, as is needed in order to proceed with a case against him.

The kiss has roiled Spanish soccer, with more than 80 players signing a statement in support of Hermoso and vowing not to return to the national team without a change in leadership. Coach Jorge Vilda was fired on the same day Hermoso filed her complaint and replaced with the first female coach in the team's history, Montse Tomé. And while the complaint refocuses the spotlight on Rubiales, ESPN notes that he's unlikely to do jail time in the event of a successful prosecution. While an attorney tells the outlet that current Spanish law "punishes such misconduct with 1-2 years in prison and 18-24 months of professional disqualification," prison sentences of less than two years are typically suspended for first-time offenders. (Read more Luis Rubiales stories.)