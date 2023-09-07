Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Share Scary Baby News

Days after Blink-182 had to pause its tour due to Travis Barker's "urgent family matter," Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, are explaining what that matter was. As Kardashian explained on Instagram Wednesday, she was rushed into "urgent fetal surgery" to save the life of the baby she and Barker are expecting . "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she wrote alongside a picture of Barker holding her hand in a hospital bed. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

She thanked Barker for rushing to her side, her doctors for saving their unborn child, and her mom for "holding my hand through this." "Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she wrote. Barker shared a shorter update on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, writing, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday." As TMZ and the Hollywood Reporter explain, Blink-182 announced early Friday that three of its European shows would be canceled and rescheduled, and Barker and Kardashian were then spotted leaving a Los Angeles-area hospital the following day. The couple shares six children between them from previous relationships. (Read more Kourtney Kardashian stories.)