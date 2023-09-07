Bad News for Kevin Costner's Ex in Divorce Battle

Christine Baumgartner was dealt another setback in her divorce battle with her soon-to-be-ex-husband Kevin Costner Wednesday, when a judge ordered her to pay more than $14,000 worth of Costner's attorney fees. As TMZ explains it, Baumgartner and Costner engaged in, through their lawyers, "A LOT of back-and-forth" over the question of whether Baumgartner understood the prenuptial agreement she signed before marrying Costner (the question will be relevant if Baumgartner tries to challenge the prenup, which some expect her to). The $14,237.50 Baumgartner was just ordered to pay is the amount that was racked up on Costner's end trying to get an answer to that question, per the gossip site.

The judge's order came days after Baumgartner was also dealt a blow regarding child support, receiving far less than she had asked for. ETOnline obtained court documents this week in which the judge explained that decision; essentially, Costner's Yellowstone salary was taken out of the mix when determining his income, since, according to his lawyers, it "provided Kevin with an unusually high level of income—a level he has never had in the past." The divorce is expected to be finalized by December. The couple recently revealed in court their next steps, People reports. Baumgartner said she will enter the workforce to support herself, and Costner said he would spend more time with his children and also take time for himself. (Read more Kevin Costner stories.)