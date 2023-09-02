The Kevin Costner-Christine Baumgartner split has been pretty ugly so far , but it's not due to any hate the Yellowstone star harbors toward his ex. That's according to Costner himself, who finally spoke publicly after a Friday court hearing on child support in Santa Barbara, California. "It feels so bad; we're talking about somebody I love on the other side—I just can't," he told Access Hollywood . Us Weekly notes that he reiterated as much when he was asked if he still "had love" for his estranged wife, to which he responded, "Of course."

He also called out someone on the sidelines as he was speaking. "Were you laughing? I wasn't," he said. "It's a horrible place to be, but this is where we're at." Baumgartner filed for divorce in May from her husband of 19 years (they've been together for 25), with whom she shares three teen children. Baumgartner cited "irreconcilable differences" in her filing. Entertainment Tonight reports that the judge in the Santa Barbara hearing ultimately ruled in Costner's favor on Friday, awarding Baumgartner just over $63,000 in child support per month from Costner—far less than the $248,000 she originally sought.

Costner elaborated on his feelings to Fox News Digital on Friday after the judge's ruling, noting he'd "been "shook up" by everything that's happened. "You know, when you have a life that long with somebody, there is no winner," he said. "One minute you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you realize how, you know, how vulnerable you are." He called Baumgartner "an incredible mom," however, and noted that he was confident they'd be able to hash out their co-parenting routine. "We will figure it out and we'll share," he said. "We just got to kind of convalesce right now." (Read more Kevin Costner stories.)