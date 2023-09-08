He Is Now the Highest Paid Player in NFL History

Joe Burrow is now the reining king of the NFL in one respect: The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has signed the richest contract in league history, reports ESPN . The 26-year-old scored a five-year deal for $275 million, per USA Today . The contract bests that of a fellow quarterback, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, who signed a five-year deal for $262.5 million over the summer. Burrow's deal works out to $55 million per season, and $219 million of the sum is guaranteed. The latter amount is shy of the record $230 million in guaranteed money earned by yet another QB, Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns.

"This is where I want to be my whole career," Burrow told reporters in Cincinnati earlier this week. He is largely credited with turning around the fortunes of a lackluster team, having led them to two straight AFC North titles and a Super Bowl appearance after the 2021 season that ended in a 23-20 loss to the Rams, per the AP. His career stats to date: 11,774 passing yards, 82 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, and a 100.4 career passer rating. His regular season record is 24-17-1, and he is 5-2 as a starter in the playoffs. Burrow injured his calf at training camp this year, but it looks like he'll be able to play Sunday in the season-opener against the aforementioned Watson and the Browns, per the Athletic. (Read more Joe Burrow stories.)