He Is Now the Highest Paid Player in NFL History

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals scores 5-year contract for $275M
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 8, 2023 8:15 AM CDT
He Is Now the Highest Paid Player in NFL History
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow/ at practice August 30, 2023.   (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Joe Burrow is now the reining king of the NFL in one respect: The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has signed the richest contract in league history, reports ESPN. The 26-year-old scored a five-year deal for $275 million, per USA Today. The contract bests that of a fellow quarterback, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, who signed a five-year deal for $262.5 million over the summer. Burrow's deal works out to $55 million per season, and $219 million of the sum is guaranteed. The latter amount is shy of the record $230 million in guaranteed money earned by yet another QB, Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns.

"This is where I want to be my whole career," Burrow told reporters in Cincinnati earlier this week. He is largely credited with turning around the fortunes of a lackluster team, having led them to two straight AFC North titles and a Super Bowl appearance after the 2021 season that ended in a 23-20 loss to the Rams, per the AP. His career stats to date: 11,774 passing yards, 82 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, and a 100.4 career passer rating. His regular season record is 24-17-1, and he is 5-2 as a starter in the playoffs. Burrow injured his calf at training camp this year, but it looks like he'll be able to play Sunday in the season-opener against the aforementioned Watson and the Browns, per the Athletic. (Read more Joe Burrow stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X