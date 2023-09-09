Harris Leads Party for Hip-Hop

Calling it "the ultimate American art form," Vice President Kamala Harris led a celebration of hip-hop on Saturday, marking its 50th anniversary. "Hip-hop culture is America's culture,"" Harris said in remarks to more than 400 people at the vice president's residence, the Hill reports. "It is music and melody and rhyme. Hip-hop is also an ethos of strength and self-determination; of ambition and aspiration; of pride, power and purpose. Hip-hop is a declaration of identity." The event was a collaboration with the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban, per Deadline.