Mary Peltola—Alaska's sole representative in the US House of Representatives—lost her husband early Wednesday following a plane crash, her office said in a statement posted to X. It described Eugene Peltola, the former regional director of the Bureau of Indian Affairs for Alaska, as "one of those people that was obnoxiously good at everything. He had a delightful sense of humor that lightened the darkest moments. He was definitely the cook in the family. And family was most important to him. He was completely devoted to his parents, kids, siblings, extended family, and friends—and he simply adored Mary. We are heartbroken for the family's loss."