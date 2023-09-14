Cash-Strapped Hospital Turns to GoFundMe

The CEO of a small, independent hospital in Pennsylvania wrote to government officials in the area last month about the dire financial straits Bucktail Medical Center was in. Tim Reeves reminded them that he'd kept them informed about the deteriorating situation, the Lock Haven Express reports, and that he saves a little money in each account for payroll. "I also said that when I needed to use this last reserve of cash, I would 'sound the alarm,'" he said. "Today I am sounding the alarm." With no solution in the offing, Reeves took another step, launching a GoFundMe page to keep the hospital running. As of Thursday afternoon, the page had 70 donations nearing $12,000 toward its $1.5 million goal.

On the page, Reeves wrote that Bucktail Medical Center belongs to residents of western Clinton County. "If you, as owners of the facility, want the hospital to survive, we need your donation today," he said, per the Patriot-News. Because costs top state, federal, and insurance reimbursements, the hospital loses about $150,000 per month. It's not clear how long Bucktail can meet payroll, though Reeves said he's optimistic about being able to for the next weeks. He said these problems extend beyond South Renovo. "If you live in any other rural area and you have healthcare available in your community, please pay attention.," Reeves wrote. "Your facility will be facing these same challenges soon." (Read more hospitals stories.)