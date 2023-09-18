US Military to Public: Help Us Find Our Stealth Fighter Jet

The US military has issued an unusual plea to people in South Carolina: Help us find our missing fighter jet. It seems that something went wrong during a flight near Joint Base Charleston on Sunday afternoon, and an F-35 Lightning II jet went down, reports NBC News. The good news is that the pilot ejected and parachuted to safety, and he was listed in stable condition at a local hospital, per the AP. The bad news is that military officials can't find the jet. Their best guess is that it went down in or near one of two lakes near the base, Lake Moultrie or Lake Marion.