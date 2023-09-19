Cops: Man Pulls Out Knife He Was Stabbed With, Stabs Assailant

A California man was stabbed, pulled the knife out of his own body, and then stabbed his assailant back, police say. The 61-year-old exited his Napa County home Saturday morning after a power outage and encountered the suspect, 33-year-old Andrew Kenneth Dixon, near the utility box on his property. Police say Dixon for some reason got into a fight with the homeowner and stabbed him in the back, and the homeowner then stabbed Dixon in the torso with the same weapon, the Napa Valley Register reports. The incident took place in a rural, unincorporated area, Patch reports. It's not clear why the electricity had gone out.