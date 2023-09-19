His Knee Injury Was So Bad ESPN Wouldn't Air Replay

Browns star running back Nick Chubb is out for the season
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 19, 2023 6:13 AM CDT
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is helped to a cart during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh.   (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

The play looked as ordinary as could be, except that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb could not get up afterward. Then ESPN announcer Joe Buck provided the first hint of real trouble at the Monday night game: "I'm told the replay of Nick Chubb getting injured is not to be seen," he said, per Yahoo Sports. As he spoke, the Pittsburgh crowd collectively moaned as it was shown on the stadium screen. "Yeah, we're not going to show it," said Buck's broadcast partner, Troy Aikman. "It's as bad as you can imagine."

Chubb's knee apparently bent in gruesome fashion during the tackle, reminiscent of another major injury he suffered to the same knee in 2015 while playing for Georgia, per the AP. The four-time Pro Bowler is one of the top running backs in the NFL—not to mention the "foundation" of Cleveland's offense, writes Dallas Robinson of the Pro Football Network. No details are out yet, but Cleveland coach Kevan Stefanski called the injury "significant" and said the 27-year-old is done for the season. The Browns lost to the Steelers, 26-22. (The injury comes one week after a devastating injury to another star, Aaron Rodgers.)

