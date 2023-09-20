GOP 'Rebellion' as Government Funding Deadline Looms

As a September 30 deadline to keep the government funded looms, House Republicans on Tuesday ditched a plan to take a procedural vote on a stopgap spending bill amid what Fox News describes as "chaos and acrimony" amongst the various GOP factions. Politico describes it as a raging rebellion, and notes House Speaker Kevin McCarthy now has no "viable plan" to avoid a shutdown, though discussions are underway about how to move forward. But even if the House comes up with something, the Democrat-controlled Senate isn't likely to pass it, the AP reports.

Also Tuesday, in what Politico calls a "major blow" to McCarthy, hard-right conservatives blocked their own party's defense spending bill; the AP notes the bill, which McCarthy had already abruptly pulled from consideration once before, is "usually popular" but was turned back from consideration 212-214 because the GOP hardliners want to see McCarthy's "overall plan."

CNN says the infighting between the Republican factions is becoming increasingly public and "nasty," and that Republican freshman Rep. Mike Lawler of New York is suggesting working with Democrats to force a vote on keeping the government funded. "This is stupidity," Lawler said of the current situation. Rep. Mike Simpson also suggested McCarthy reach out to Democrats to make a bipartisan deal, but the AP notes that would likely push far-right representatives to try to oust him as speaker. (Read more Kevin McCarthy stories.)