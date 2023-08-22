It's Another Boy for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky: Sources

Sources say superstar couple welcomed their 2nd child earlier this month
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 22, 2023 1:30 AM CDT
It's Another Boy for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky: Sources
Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now parents of two, sources say. The singer, 35, and rapper, 34, quietly welcomed their second son earlier this month, sources tell TMZ and People. Rihanna and Rocky also have a 15-month-old son, who, it was revealed earlier this year, is named RZA Athelston Mayers (his first name is in honor of Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, pronounced "Rizza," whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs). The new baby's name also begins with the letter R, according to TMZ's sources, but not much else is yet known about the fourth member of the family. (A$AP Rocky's real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.)

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," a source told People back in February, the month Rihanna revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show. "She is the happiest she has ever been." Rihanna and Rocky have been collaborating since 2012, Us Weekly reports, but it wasn't until 2019 that serious romance rumors were sparked, and by 2021, Rocky was admitting that Rihanna was "the one" for him. The lovebirds are not married. (He said a lot more about their relationship in that 2021 interview; see more from it here.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X