It's Another Boy for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky: Sources

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now parents of two, sources say. The singer, 35, and rapper, 34, quietly welcomed their second son earlier this month, sources tell TMZ and People . Rihanna and Rocky also have a 15-month-old son, who, it was revealed earlier this year, is named RZA Athelston Mayers (his first name is in honor of Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, pronounced "Rizza," whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs). The new baby's name also begins with the letter R, according to TMZ's sources, but not much else is yet known about the fourth member of the family. (A$AP Rocky's real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.)

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," a source told People back in February, the month Rihanna revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show. "She is the happiest she has ever been." Rihanna and Rocky have been collaborating since 2012, Us Weekly reports, but it wasn't until 2019 that serious romance rumors were sparked, and by 2021, Rocky was admitting that Rihanna was "the one" for him. The lovebirds are not married. (He said a lot more about their relationship in that 2021 interview; see more from it here.)