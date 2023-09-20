A Florida man allegedly shot his neighbor's son Sunday after the two argued over tree trimming along a shared fence line. The Volusia Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that Brian Ford, 42, was trimming tree limbs along the fence line between 1880 and 1890 Alameda Drive in DeLeon Springs—with one home belonging to his mother and the other to Edward Druzolowski. CNN reports that the 78-year-old told detectives he was watching football when his wife told him Ford was cutting branches on their property.

Druzolowski told detectives he confronted Ford and was told to mind his business in response. Druzolowski said he threatened to shoot an advancing Ford and pulled the trigger of the gun he had on him, telling detectives he "keeps the first two (rounds) empty for safety reasons." He said when Ford kept moving toward him he pulled the trigger again, that time shooting Ford, who died at the scene, per court documents. Druzolowski told detectives he feared being pushed to the ground due to his osteoporosis, as a fall "would have hurt really bad."

He has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond. He'll be arraigned Oct. 12. In the 911 call placed by Druzolowski's wife, she said her husband had only meant to scare Ford. A separate 911 call placed by Ford's mother noted Ford's 8-year-old son was nearby at the time of the shooting. Linda Ford tells WESH her grandson told her, "He shot my dad.' He was screaming, 'He shot my dad,' and he wanted to go over and lay on top of his dad's body." She claims her son hadn't touched her neighbor's property: "My fence is 2 feet inside my yard. So I go another 2 feet outside my fenced area." (Read more Florida stories.)