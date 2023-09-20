Fetterman Says He'd Wear a Suit to 'Save Democracy'

Now that Sen. John Fetterman officially is free to dress down for appearances in the US Senate, he's offering to put on something more formal—if congressional Republicans meet his conditions. "If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine," the first-term Democrat said Wednesday, WHTM reports, "I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week." Although its origin may be as offensive as it sounds, "jagoff" was added several years ago to the Oxford English Dictionary as a western Pennsylvania term for "a stupid, irritating, or contemptible person," per KDKA.