Rescuers Pull Woman Hunting Her Apple Watch From Outhouse

There's a lesson in her story, Michigan state police say
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 20, 2023 6:10 PM CDT
Woman Descends Into Outhouse for Her Watch, Can't Get Out
In this photo released by the Michigan State Police, a Department of Natural Resources sergeant talks with a woman who became trapped in an outhouse toilet after attempting to retrieve her Apple Watch on Tuesday in Bagley Township, Mich.   (Michigan State Police via AP)

A woman was rescued Tuesday from an outhouse toilet in northern Michigan after she climbed in to retrieve her Apple Watch and became trapped. The woman, whose name was not released, lowered herself inside the toilet after dropping the watch at the Department of Natural Resources boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township, state police said Wednesday. First responders were called when the woman was heard yelling for help, the AP reports. The toilet was removed, and a strap was used to haul the woman out.

"If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur," state police said in a release. The state police did not say Wednesday if the woman was injured or if the watch was recovered. Bagley Township is about 240 miles northwest of Detroit.

