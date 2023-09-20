Rescuers Pull Woman Hunting Her Apple Watch From Outhouse

A woman was rescued Tuesday from an outhouse toilet in northern Michigan after she climbed in to retrieve her Apple Watch and became trapped. The woman, whose name was not released, lowered herself inside the toilet after dropping the watch at the Department of Natural Resources boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township, state police said Wednesday. First responders were called when the woman was heard yelling for help, the AP reports. The toilet was removed, and a strap was used to haul the woman out.