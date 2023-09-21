Giuliani Denies Groping Cassidy Hutchinson

Rudy Giuliani is firmly denying one of the more explosive claims in the new book from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. In Enough, Hutchinson says Giuliani groped her in a backstage tent at then-President Donald Trump's rally on Jan. 6, 2021, the Guardian reports. She writes that Giuliani was like a "wolf closing in on its prey" as he moved close to her, claiming to have evidence of voter fraud. "His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt," she writes, per CNN . "I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh," writes Hutchinson, who was 24 at the time. "He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin."

Hutchinson, whose book comes out next week, says she recoiled and stormed away on "yet another quest" for her then-boss Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff. Giuliani called the claim "totally absurd" and "absolutely false" in a Newsmax interview Wednesday, the New York Post reports. "First of all, I'm not going to grope someone at all," he said, per the Hill. "And number two, in front of like a hundred people? Plus that day I had extra security and I had my entire staff around me virtually all day."

Charles Burnham, a lawyer for Eastman, told CNN that Hutchinson's allegation is "libelous" and Eastman didn't know who Hutchinson was until she testified before the Jan. 6 panel. (Giuliani is being sued by a former aide who accuses him of sexual assault—and by his former lawyers.)