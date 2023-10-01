A New Look at the Killing of the 'Face of Red Power'

In one sense, the events that day were straightforward: "On Sept. 20, 1972, a white man pulled out a pistol, pointed it at an unarmed Indigenous father and fired a single bullet. It struck Richard Oakes in the heart, killing him almost instantly." So write Jason Fagone and Julie Johnson in the San Francisco Chronicle about the death of the 30-year-old Oakes in the woods of Sonoma County. The victim's name may not be familiar, though the story suggests it should be: At the time of his death, Oakes had become the "face of Red Power"—influential in the push for Native American rights and sovereignty, thanks in part to an occupation he led of the government-owned Alcatraz Island a few years earlier. The story takes an exhaustive look at what transpired the day he was shot by Michael Oliver Morgan, a caretaker at a YMCA camp in the woods.