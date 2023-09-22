ProPublica Raises More Questions About Thomas

ProPublica is out with another investigative piece that questions the ties of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to wealthy conservative donors. In this one, the outlet reports that Thomas attended at least two fundraising events over the years for the influential Koch brothers, Charles and David. (The latter died in 2019.) The trips were not disclosed. Thomas gave speeches at the events, with the Kochs hoping that such close access to a powerful figure would encourage people to donate more, according to the story.

ProPublica: "That puts Thomas in the extraordinary position of having served as a fundraising draw for a network that has brought cases before the Supreme Court, including one of the most closely watched of the upcoming term," per the story. (The upcoming case involves a 1984 legal precedent known as the Chevron deference, which revolves around government agencies' ability to issue regulations.)