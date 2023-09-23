Biden Leads With His Arm in Encouraging Vaccinations

Doctor says president encourages everyone to catch up on shots
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 23, 2023 2:30 PM CDT
Biden Has Shots for Flu, COVID, RSV
President Joe Biden leaves after speaking about gun safety on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Biden caught up on vaccinations before urging everyone else to do the same. The White House announced Saturday that the president received a COVID booster vaccination and a flu shot on Friday, USA Today reports. Biden recently was vaccinated against respiratory syncytial virus, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the presidential physician, wrote. "As we enter the cold and flu season, the President encourages all Americans to follow his example and to check with their healthcare provider or pharmacist to assure that they are fully vaccinated," O'Connor said.

The latest COVID booster was approved and recommended by the CDC last week. Health officials are concerned about the nation being hit with rising COVID, RSV, and flu cases at the same time this fall. The number of coronavirus infections increased last month, but CDC data show that leveling off in September. A Gallup poll released this week found concern about COVID increasing among Americans, per the Hill, with about one-third worrying about the spread worsening and about one-fourth fearing they'll become infected. (Read more President Biden stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X