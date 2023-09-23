Biden Leads With His Arm in Encouraging Vaccinations

President Biden caught up on vaccinations before urging everyone else to do the same. The White House announced Saturday that the president received a COVID booster vaccination and a flu shot on Friday, USA Today reports. Biden recently was vaccinated against respiratory syncytial virus, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the presidential physician, wrote. "As we enter the cold and flu season, the President encourages all Americans to follow his example and to check with their healthcare provider or pharmacist to assure that they are fully vaccinated," O'Connor said.