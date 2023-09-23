Biden Leads With His Arm in Encouraging Vaccinations

President Biden caught up on vaccinations before urging everyone else to do the same. The White House announced Saturday that the president received a COVID booster vaccination and a flu shot on Friday, USA Today reports. Biden recently was vaccinated against respiratory syncytial virus, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the presidential physician, wrote. "As we enter the cold and flu season, the President encourages all Americans to follow his example and to check with their healthcare provider or pharmacist to assure that they are fully vaccinated," O'Connor said.
The latest COVID booster was approved and recommended by the CDC last week. Health officials are concerned about the nation being hit with rising COVID, RSV, and flu cases at the same time this fall. The number of coronavirus infections increased last month, but CDC data show that leveling off in September. A Gallup poll released this week found concern about COVID increasing among Americans, per the Hill, with about one-third worrying about the spread worsening and about one-fourth fearing they'll become infected. (Read more President Biden stories.)