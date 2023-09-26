On Monday, Ukraine claimed a big military success, saying it killed the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in a missile strike . On Tuesday, Ukraine was no longer so sure about the claim. Russia released video that appeared to show the supposedly dead Viktor Sokolov, and Russian state media says the video was from Tuesday, reports the New York Times . Its authenticity couldn't be immediately confirmed, but Ukraine says it's now reassessing its claim about Friday's attack on Russia's naval headquarters in Crimea, notes the BBC .

"Available sources claim that the Black Sea Fleet commander is among the dead," said a statement from Ukraine's special forces, per CNN. However, it added, "many have not yet been identified due to the fragmentation of body fragments." The missile strike in Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula killed more than 30 officers, according to Ukraine's assessment. If Adm. Sokolov is indeed among them, it would perhaps be the biggest setback for Russia's navy since the flagship of its Black Sea fleet was sunk last year, per the Times. (Read more Russia-Ukraine war stories.)