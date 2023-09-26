Woman, 61, Dies in 'Tragic Incident' at Popular Waterfall Spot

Nancy Sampson fell 150 feet from overlook off of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 26, 2023 12:00 PM CDT
Woman Gazing at Waterfall Fell to Her Death
Stock photo of a waterfall.   (Getty Images/Anton_Herrington)

A South Carolina woman has died after falling off a cliff on neighboring North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway. Per a National Park Service release, authorities received a call Saturday just after noon local time about a female who'd plunged from the Glassmine Falls Overlook, which allows viewers to gaze upon the waterfall across the valley, notes CNN. When park rangers arrived on the scene, they spotted 61-year-old Greer resident Nancy Sampson about 150 feet below the overlook.

Rescuers from the Reems Creek Fire Department had to rappel down the side of the cliff to reach Sampson, who had died of her injuries, according to a Sunday statement on Facebook. "We are glad that one of our volunteers was able to support a family member on scene," read the post from the Trauma Intervention Program of Western North Carolina. "The distraught family member lives out of state and was alone following the tragic incident."

The program's director, Christi Hayes, tells the Washington Post that the family member was Sampson's husband. "The TIP volunteer went above and beyond in supporting him at the scene and helping him get back down the mountain and connect with friends who could support him after this tragic loss," notes the Facebook statement. According to NPS data cited by the Post, seven people died in falls across six national parks from January to July of this year. (Read more cliff fall stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X