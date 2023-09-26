A South Carolina woman has died after falling off a cliff on neighboring North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway. Per a National Park Service release , authorities received a call Saturday just after noon local time about a female who'd plunged from the Glassmine Falls Overlook, which allows viewers to gaze upon the waterfall across the valley, notes CNN . When park rangers arrived on the scene, they spotted 61-year-old Greer resident Nancy Sampson about 150 feet below the overlook.

Rescuers from the Reems Creek Fire Department had to rappel down the side of the cliff to reach Sampson, who had died of her injuries, according to a Sunday statement on Facebook. "We are glad that one of our volunteers was able to support a family member on scene," read the post from the Trauma Intervention Program of Western North Carolina. "The distraught family member lives out of state and was alone following the tragic incident."

The program's director, Christi Hayes, tells the Washington Post that the family member was Sampson's husband. "The TIP volunteer went above and beyond in supporting him at the scene and helping him get back down the mountain and connect with friends who could support him after this tragic loss," notes the Facebook statement. According to NPS data cited by the Post, seven people died in falls across six national parks from January to July of this year. (Read more cliff fall stories.)