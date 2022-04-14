Ukraine Says It Hit Russia's Black Sea Flagship

(Newser) – In what could be a major setback for Russia, Ukraine says its missiles hit and possibly sank the Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet. Maxim Marchenko, the head of military forces in Odesa, said the 610-foot ship was hit by two Neptune anti-ship missiles, the New York Times reports. Russian authorities said ammunition had exploded on the ship and the crew of around 500 had been evacuated because of a fire, though the defense ministry statement made no mention of an attack. Russia acknowledged that the ship had been "seriously damaged."

The loss of the Moskva, a guided missile destroyer, will hit Russia's military prestige as well as its military capabilities. The ship is a "symbol of Russian naval power in the Black Sea," Michael Petersen of the Russia Maritime Studies Institute tells the BBC. "The Moskva has been a thorn in the side of the Ukrainians since the beginning of this conflict. To see it damaged so badly ... I think is going to be a real morale boost to the Ukrainians." Military intelligence analysts say distress signals sent from the Moskva included the Morse code for "SOS" and "sinking," the Telegraph reports.

Marchenko noted that the Moskva was the warship defenders of the Snake Island outpost told to "go f--- yourself" early in the war. The ship went "exactly where it was sent by our border guards on Snake Island!" he claimed in a Telegram message, per the Guardian. The Washington Post notes that if the Moskva has gone down, it will be the biggest sinking of a naval vessel since World War II. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)