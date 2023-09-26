With Dad as Caddy, Charlie Woods Scores Big Win

The best American golfer of his generation caddied for a member of a new generation at a junior golf tournament Sunday. Charlie Woods, the 14-year-old son of Tiger Woods, won his age group's regional qualifier with a career-best final round of 66 at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championships, CNN reports. Charlie said it was great to have his 47-year-old dad with him. "We just stay in our own little world," he said after the win, per People. "We take it one shot at a time," he said. "I'll talk about the next tee shot and he's like, 'No. This is the shot we're going to focus on. Focus up. This is what we're gonna do."