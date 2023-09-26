With Dad as Caddy, Charlie Woods Scores Big Win

Tiger Woods' 14-year-old son won age group at Florida tournament
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 26, 2023 6:15 PM CDT
Tiger Woods Caddies for Son at Golf Tournament
Tiger Woods fist-bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.   (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

The best American golfer of his generation caddied for a member of a new generation at a junior golf tournament Sunday. Charlie Woods, the 14-year-old son of Tiger Woods, won his age group's regional qualifier with a career-best final round of 66 at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championships, CNN reports. Charlie said it was great to have his 47-year-old dad with him. "We just stay in our own little world," he said after the win, per People. "We take it one shot at a time," he said. "I'll talk about the next tee shot and he's like, 'No. This is the shot we're going to focus on. Focus up. This is what we're gonna do."

Charlie opened with 71 at the Mission Inn Resort in Orlando and finished with back-to-back birdies in the final round, securing victory by a single stroke, USA Today reports. He scored a place in the November finals at Koasati Pines in Coushatta, Louisiana. Tiger and Charlie Woods have played in the last three PNC Championships and fans hope to see them return in December, Golf Digest reports. (Read more Charlie Woods stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X