With Dad as Caddy, Charlie Woods Scores Big Win

The best American golfer of his generation caddied for a member of a new generation at a junior golf tournament Sunday. Charlie Woods, the 14-year-old son of Tiger Woods, won his age group's regional qualifier with a career-best final round of 66 at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championships, CNN reports. Charlie said it was great to have his 47-year-old dad with him. "We just stay in our own little world," he said after the win, per People. "We take it one shot at a time," he said. "I'll talk about the next tee shot and he's like, 'No. This is the shot we're going to focus on. Focus up. This is what we're gonna do."
Charlie opened with 71 at the Mission Inn Resort in Orlando and finished with back-to-back birdies in the final round, securing victory by a single stroke, USA Today reports. He scored a place in the November finals at Koasati Pines in Coushatta, Louisiana. Tiger and Charlie Woods have played in the last three PNC Championships and fans hope to see them return in December, Golf Digest reports. (Read more Charlie Woods stories.)