Driver Charged With Reckless Homicide in Apple Store Crash

A man accused of crashing his SUV through the front of a Boston-area Apple store Monday, killing one person and injuring 20 others, says it was an "unfortunate accident," according to his attorney. Bradley Rein, 53, has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operations of a motor vehicle. He is being held on $100,000 bail and if he makes bail, he won't be allowed to operate a motor vehicle or leave Massachusetts, CNN reports. Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said Rein was arrested Monday night after an "extensive investigation" of the Hingham crash.

Prosecutors say Rein told police that he had been driving through the shopping area looking for an eyeglass store when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator of his Toyota 4Runner, CBS reports. He told police he tried to brake with his left foot but was unable to stop. Prosecutors say there were no drugs or alcohol in Rein's system and he told investigators he didn't have any medical issues that would have impaired his driving, NBC Boston reports. He consented to a blood draw and a search of his cellphone, prosecutors say. A witness said the SUV appeared to be going around 60mph when it crashed through the glass front of the store.

Rein said there were no known mechanical issues with the SUV, prosecutors say. He told police his foot had become stuck on the accelerator once before, when he was driving on a highway. The man killed Monday was identified as Kevin Bradley, a 65-year-old New Jersey resident. Apple said Bradley was "supporting recent construction at the store." At a hearing Tuesday, Rein told the judge he had no connection to Bradley or anybody else in the store. Eight injured people were still at South Shore Hospital on Tuesday, two of them in critical condition, per CBS. (Read more Massachusetts stories.)