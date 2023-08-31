Kimmel, Colbert, Fallon, Oliver, Meyers Just Teamed Up

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers have teamed up in a new podcast called "Strike Force Five" —named after their personal text chain. Because their respective shows have been dark since the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May, all profits from the podcast will go to their respective staffs, per the AP . The show is sponsored by Mint Mobile and liquor company Diageo, and Kimmel said the money will "largely" come from them. Kimmel served as the inaugural moderator and that responsibility will be shared among the hosts.

"What would happen if five of America's Top 11 most-beloathed talk show hosts all talked on top of each other for an hour? You're about to find out," said Kimmel at the beginning of the first episode of the show, which debuted Wednesday on Spotify. "There wasn't a lot of communication during the last WGA strike between late-night hosts and as a result there was a lot of nonsense that went on," he added, "so Stephen suggested we get together and we talk through our issues or whatever we're dealing with."

Oliver asked, "Would it be fair to say that in 2008 the hosts didn't get along quite as well as we do? I know it's an incredibly low bar but that was a sequence of dying marriages that they were." The late-night hosts in 2008 were Kimmel, Colbert, Oliver, Conan O'Brien, Jay Leno, Dave Letterman, and Craig Ferguson. Kimmel said their shows were all dark initially back then when the strike began, but Letterman and Ferguson went back on the air first "and we were all mad," he said. The show will run for at least 12 episodes, per Today.