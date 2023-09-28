Kelce: 'I Sure as Hell Enjoyed This Weekend'

In the latest episode of his podcast, Travis Kelce talked about Taylor Swift's appearance at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game—but the Chiefs tight end didn't confirm any rumors about a romance. People reports. "I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend," Kelce told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on the New Heights podcast. "Shout out to Taylor for showing up," Kelce said. "That was pretty ballsy." Swift was seen in a suite cheering on the Chiefs and chatting to Kelce's mother during the team's 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her—the friends and family," Kelce said, per People. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light." In an apparent nod to Swift's song Getaway Car, Kelce said they "slid off into the getaway car" after the game, the BBC reports.

Kelce acknowledged that there is a vast amount of media interest in him and Swift, with paparazzi seen outside his Kansas CIty-area home, but said he would stick to talking about sports in future podcasts, the AP reports. "What's real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives," he said. An insider tells People that Kelce and Swift are still in the "super, super early days" of getting to know each other. "They're just hanging out, and there's no pressure," the source says. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)