Overheating Is Reportedly an Issue With iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro just launched Friday, and already there are widespread reports that overheating is a problem. The Wall Street Journal reports that in its testing, the iPhone 15 Pro Max reached 106 degrees Fahrenheit while charging, and 112 degrees while charging and simultaneously running a "processor-intensive" task like a game. A test of the Pro Max by a Chinese tech information platform saw it get up to 122 degrees while downloading and then playing, in high-resolution mode, a mobile game. While the Journal says its test phones have remained within normal temperature range while performing "typical everyday" tasks like texting, emailing, or scrolling social media, some users have reported uncomfortably high temperatures while trying to perform such tasks while the phone charges.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an influential analyst cited by MacWorld, MacRumors, and 9to5Mac, suggests the problems are caused by "compromises made in the thermal system" by Apple in order to accommodate the Pro model's more lightweight frame, made with titanium, which isn't a great conductor of heat. There is also a "reduced heat dissipation area," also with the aim of making the phone lighter. Kuo's take is that while Apple is expected to put out software updates to address the issue, the fix will be limited unless processor performance is lowered. The Journal notes that some iPhone 14 Pro users have reported similar issues, and warns that such problems could put a dent in Apple's sales of Pro models, "a critical cash cow for Apple as smartphone demand has slumped globally." (Read more iPhone stories.)