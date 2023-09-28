Thanks to Taylor Swift, Heinz Selling 'Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch'

While hanging out with Travis Kelce's mom Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs game, Taylor Swift's choice of football snack food was announced to the masses via this tweet from a Swift fan account: "Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!" The tweet, which quickly went viral , was accompanied by a photo of Swift next to a plate holding a piece of fried chicken with two different sauces, one red and one white, on the side. Heinz was quick to jump on the bandwagon, announcing Wednesday that it would sell a limited number of bottles of "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch" sauce, CBS News reports.

The actual product is nothing new—Heinz already sells "Kranch" sauce, a combination of ketchup and ranch dressing (as well as, for that matter, "Mayochup," "Mayomust," and "Mayoracha," combinations of mayonnaise and ketchup, mustard, or sriracha, respectively, not to mention "Ketchili," which is ketchup and chili sauce). The packaging, however, is super limited edition (just 100 bottles will be made, per CNN) and sure to be desired by Swift fans; it's not yet clear when or where exactly it will be released. Also not clear is whether Swift was definitely eating ketchup; at least one Twitter user speculates it was more likely barbecue sauce. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)