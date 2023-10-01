Biden Insists Aid to Ukraine Must Continue

After signing a government funding bill that excluded aid to Ukraine, President Biden assured the US—and its allies—on Sunday that financial and military assistance to fight off the Russian invasion will not be cut off. "We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted," Biden said in remarks delivered from the White House, putting pressure on congressional Republicans, among whom support for the aid has shown signs of fading lately. "I can't believe those who voted for supporting Ukraine—overwhelming majority in the House and Senate, Democrat and Republican—will for pure political reasons let more people die needlessly in Ukraine," Biden said. He also stressed urgency, the AP reports, with the bill only covering government expenses until mid-November. Global reaction on the issue included: