House Sends 45-Day Extension to Senate, Hours From Deadline

Plan to avoid shutdown has no aid for Ukraine but includes disaster recovery funding
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 30, 2023 2:56 PM CDT
House Passes Short-Term Bill, Leaving Shutdown Up to Senate
This image from House Television shows GOP Rep. Steve Womack presiding as the House passes a 45-day funding bill on Saturday.   (House Television via AP)

The House approved a last-gasp plan from Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday to keep the federal government running for another 45 days, leaving the Senate to decide whether there will be a shutdown. The bill, which cleared on a 335-91 vote, includes funding for disaster relief and other domestic priorities but not money to help Ukraine fight off the Russian invasion, the Washington Post reports. The Senate did not immediately schedule a vote. If no plan receives approval from both chambers by 12:01am Sunday, the shutdown will take effect.

More House Democrats than Republicans backed McCarthy's plan, despite the fact that money for Ukraine is a major issue for them. Democrats wanted to avoid being open to criticism for appearing to be more concerned with bankrolling Ukraine than keeping US agencies running and paying 2 million service members and another 1.5 million federal workers, per the New York Times. White House officials indicated administraiton support for the House measure, particularly because it didn't mandate the threatened major cuts to domestic programs, per the Post. Senate Democrats told the Times they expect a vote early in the evening. (Read more government shutdown stories.)

