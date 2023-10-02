Trump's Team Left Birdcage at Nikki Haley's Hotel Room

Former President Trump handed out a new nickname Friday when he dubbed Nikki Haley "Birdbrain"—and he apparently doubled down days later by sending an actual birdcage to her Iowa hotel room. Haley, a fellow GOP presidential candidate, posted a photo of the cage, accompanying bag of bird seed, and note reading "From: Trump Campaign" on X. "After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me outside my hotel room…," she wrote, tacking on the hashtags #PrettyPatheticTryAgain and #YouJustMadeMyCaseForMe. The Messenger also has a photo of the cage, which it says Trump's campaign shared with it.