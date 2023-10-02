Trump's Team Left Birdcage at Nikki Haley's Hotel Room

Former President Trump handed out a new nickname Friday when he dubbed Nikki Haley "Birdbrain"—and he apparently doubled down days later by sending an actual birdcage to her Iowa hotel room. Haley, a fellow GOP presidential candidate, posted a photo of the cage, accompanying bag of bird seed, and note reading "From: Trump Campaign" on X. "After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me outside my hotel room…," she wrote, tacking on the hashtags #PrettyPatheticTryAgain and #YouJustMadeMyCaseForMe. The Messenger also has a photo of the cage, which it says Trump's campaign shared with it.
The New York Post has this statement from Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankney: "This behavior is weird, creepy, and desperate from a former president feeling the pressure. It's more proof that it's time to leave the drama behind. America is better than this. Let's go." The Hill writes the move follows Haley's rise "in the GOP presidential field, aided by her strong performance in both GOP debates." In his Friday post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:
- "MAGA, or I, will never go for Birdbrain Nikki Haley. No loyalty, plenty of lies! 'I will never run against our great President,' she said,'he has done an outstanding job.' To which I responded,'How nice of you to say, Nikki,' knowing full well that her words mean nothing. She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, 'bearing gifts.' Anyway, Birdbrain doesn't have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
