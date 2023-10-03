Two US soldiers were killed and a dozen injured when the transport truck they were traveling in flipped near Salcha, Alaska, according to US Army Alaska. Officials with the 11th Airborne Division of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson say at least 17 soldiers were in the LMTV (light medium tactical vehicle) Monday, on a dirt road headed toward the Yukon Training Area, when it overturned, report NBC News and the New York Times . US Army Alaska spokesman John Pennell says the accident took place around 11am local time, and that the driver of the LMTV apparently lost control of the vehicle, leading it to flip.

First responders helped get the soldiers out of the vehicle and assist the injured until they could all be evacuated, per an Army statement. The injured were taken to two area hospitals; their conditions weren't immediately clear. Officials say an investigation into the single-vehicle accident is ongoing. "We're all grieving and ... doing what we can to support the families," Pennell says, per KTUU. "Anytime we lose our soldiers, it's a tragic event for the family, for the fellow soldiers, for the soldiers' friends." (Read more US soldiers stories.)