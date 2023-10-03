Carjacked Congressman Laments Loss of Sushi

A Texas congressman has some advice for people who find themselves being carjacked: Don't be a hero and don't panic. "You have to stay calm in these situations," Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar told MSNBC on Tuesday morning. "I gave them the key and they took off," he said, per Politico . Cuellar says his carjacking happened Monday night outside his residence in DC:

The carjacking took place in the Navy Yard neighborhood, which is just a few blocks from the US Capitol. In fact, carjackings have surged in Washington of late, rising from about 200 in 2018 to more than 1,000 last year, per the San Antonio Express-News. The three assailants remains at large, but police were able to recover the congressman's vehicle as well as his iPad and cellphone. "What really p---ed me off was that they stole my sushi," Cuellar tells the Express-News. "It looked like great sushi." (Read more Henry Cuellar stories.)