She's Expected to Be a Senator in 2 Days

The woman who will become the newest US senator may not be a household name nationally, but she is a familiar figure in California political circles. Gov. Gavin Newsom has picked Laphonza Butler to fill the seat of the late Dianne Feinstein, reports Politico. Some basics:

Butler, 44, is the president of Emily's List, a powerful fundraising group that backs female candidates who support abortion rights, per the New York Times. She previously led the state's biggest labor union and served as a strategist to Vice President Kamala Harris during Harris' 2020 presidential run. The two have remained close since then, per Politico.

Butler will be the first openly LGBTQ+ senator to represent California, notes the AP.

She will be the only Black woman in the Senate when Harris swears her in, which is expected to happen on Wednesday.