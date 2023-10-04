Dad of 3 Killed on His Way to His High School Reunion

A Tennessee father of three was gunned down while he was on his way to his 20-year high school reunion in downtown Chattanooga Thursday, police say. Surveillance footage shows Chris Wright, who was en route to a meetup with alumni from the Baylor School, getting into some sort of argument with two men on the street before walking away, Fox News reports. The suspect, Darryl Roberts, then allegedly shot Wright in the head. Roberts, who ran from the scene and was arrested the next day, is charged with first-degree murder. Wright, whose newest child was born just eight weeks ago, died at a nearby hospital.

The Chattanoogan calls Roberts a career criminal with 66 arrests on his record, including a 2010 home invasion in which he fired six shots through the door of a bedroom that a man was in. Other arrests include assaults, thefts, an aggravated robbery, and various drug, DUI, and traffic offenses. The most he reportedly ever served on any of those was six months. "Gun violence is taking a serious personal toll on people's lives and hurting Chattanoogans' ability to feel safe in our community," Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said after the shooting. "I'm sick of it, and as mayor, I will not tolerate it. If you commit violent crime in Chattanooga, you can be certain that we will use every tool in our arsenal to lock you up." (Read more Tennessee stories.)