COVID-19 Vaccination Cards Are No More

Those little white cards documenting you'd been vaccinated against COVID-19, once required at certain restaurants, theaters, gyms , and international border crossings, will no longer be distributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says it's not giving them out anymore, and that anyone who wants a record of their immunizations moving forward should contact their state health department's immunization information system in order to get a complete copy of all vaccinations received, CNN reports. It's also possible your primary care physician might be able to get you a new card if you need one, the media outlet notes.

As for drugstores that administer the vaccine, the ones contacted by CNN say no vaccine card will be needed in the future in order to get booster shots, though those shots can still be added to your existing card if you want them to be. CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Rite Aid will now simply have patients verify their age and prior vaccination status if they don't have a card with them. Experts told VeryWell Health back in August that though the cards are rarely required anymore, people should still hold on to them as part of their medical records. Most countries, including the US, no longer require proof of vaccination to enter, though travelers are still advised to double check the requirements. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)