Beckhams Open Up About David's Alleged Affairs

It was 'the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,' Victoria says in Netflix docuseries
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 4, 2023 10:00 AM CDT
Mia Regan, from left, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, and Nicola Peltz Beckham pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of 'Beckham' on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 in London.   (AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer)

Victoria Beckham opens up about the "hardest period" of her marriage to retired soccer legend David Beckham in a Netflix documentary premiering Wednesday. The fashion designer and Spice Girl acknowledges speculation that her husband had an affair while playing for Spain's Real Madrid in 2003—rumors that the couple previously denied. "It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us," the BBC quotes Victoria Beckham as saying in the four-part mini-series, titled Beckham, chronicling David Beckham's early life, followed by decades in the public eye. But "we were against each other, if I'm completely honest."

"I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me," says Victoria Beckham, 49. "It was probably, if I'm being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life." She describes the press attention at the time as "an absolute circus." "It's really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it," she adds. "There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with," David Beckham says in the series, which is quite "vague" about multiple alleged affairs, per the Independent. "It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage" and "I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty."

The couple certainly gave the appearance of closeness Tuesday at the red carpet premiere in London, where they were joined by their four children. "We've been together now for 26 years ... we've got amazing kids, we've built businesses, but we make time for each other," said David Beckham, 48, per Reuters. "You have to work hard at these things." In addition to touching on various controversies in David Beckham's public and personal lives, the "candid" series charts his "rise from humble beginnings to one of the most recognizable players of his time," per Reuters. "There's nostalgia galore, a cast of football greats, and a gripping portrait of the birth of a celebrity brand," writes Jessie Thompson at the Independent, awarding four stars out of five. (Read more David Beckham stories.)

