Ed Sheeran Dug His Own Backyard Grave

Ed Sheeran knows where he'll be buried—because the hole has already been dug. The singer initially built a chapel on his $5 million, 16-acre estate in Framlingham, UK, as a place for him to mourn the people he's lost in his life, though he also hosts weddings there, he tells GQ in an interview published Wednesday. In the process of building the chapel, however, he decided he wanted to be buried there, giving his daughters a place to remember him. So he picked the exact spot. "It's a hole that's dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there," says Sheeran. "People think it's really weird and really morbid, but I've had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do."