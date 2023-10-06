Ed Sheeran Dug His Own Backyard Grave

Ed Sheeran knows where he'll be buried—because the hole has already been dug. The singer initially built a chapel on his $5 million, 16-acre estate in Framlingham, UK, as a place for him to mourn the people he's lost in his life, though he also hosts weddings there, he tells GQ in an interview published Wednesday. In the process of building the chapel, however, he decided he wanted to be buried there, giving his daughters a place to remember him. So he picked the exact spot. "It's a hole that's dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there," says Sheeran. "People think it's really weird and really morbid, but I've had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do."
The 32-year-old has lost several close friends in recent years. Mentor Michael Gudinski, 68, died in 2021. The following year, Sheeran's best friend Jamal Edwards died suddenly from a heart attack, followed by close friend and cricketer Shane Warne. Earlier this year, Sheeran explained how those events and others left him "spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety," per People. Plans for the church included "a roughly double grave plot-sized burial zone, set to be accessible through a ground slab in the rear of the church," per the New York Post, which previously reported that one area resident complained about the private burial chamber, stating celebrities ought to be laid to rest with "the rest of us." (Read more Ed Sheeran stories.)