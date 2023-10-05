Brian Austin Green: 'I Wanted to Lock Myself Up'

Brian Austin Green did not have a stroke. But the 90210 alum says he suffered "stroke-like symptoms" for years and was bedridden for three months. "I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man," the 50-year-old actor told Cheryl Burke on Monday's episode of the "Sex, Likes and Spray Tans" podcast, per People . "I couldn't speak. I couldn't read. I couldn't write." He described slurring his words and experiencing "such brain fog that I reintroduced my best friend of like 25 plus years to my sister who he had also known for 25 plus years." Though "there is still some mystery surrounding his health condition," per ABC News , the father of five was ultimately diagnosed with vertigo and ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, about a decade ago.

Together, the conditions apparently prompted "stroke-like symptoms." "These neurological things started happening after the vertigo, and that was—it was four and a half years of my life," said Green, newly engaged to Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son. "I wanted to lock myself up in the house and not be seen," he added, per ABC. He said he entered speech, physical, and occupational therapy to relearn how to control his breath and "what part of my throat and vocal cords was the comfortable place for me to speak from." He noted at least some of his symptoms were apparently related to stress and diet. He described "internal inflammation from gluten and dairy." He's now improved, per ABC.

Green also appeared on Monday's episode of the "Frosted Tips with Lance Bass" podcast, where he talked about the initial "challenge" he faced after his eldest son Kassius, 21, came out as gay. "My son being gay was just unknown for me," he said. "I really wanted to understand the things that seemed so different to me at first. And then you realize, 'Oh, this isn't different at all.' It's just your choice of partner. It doesn't affect me at all." Last month on the couple's "Old-ish" podcast, Burgess noted the actor was unable to see Kassius while he suffered from vertigo, per US Weekly. At the time, Kassius' mother Vanessa Marcil "painted him as an absent father who chose not to be around for him," making matters worse, Burgess said. (Read more Brian Austin Green stories.)